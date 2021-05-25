Body found in river near search site for missing boy in Hammond, Indiana

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=10653124" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Police believe Kyrin, who is nonverbal but highly functional, went out of the back door of the Best Western hotel near the Little Calumet River.

There's still no sign of a 12-year old boy with autism in Northwest Indiana.

HAMMOND, Ind. (WLS) -- A body was found Monday night in the Little Calumet River, near the search site for missing 12-year old Kyrin Carter.Hammond police said a volunteer kayaker found a body in the river just after 8:15 p.m.That person said he located it about 300 feet west of where Carter went missing.On May 21, in coordination with multiple agencies, including the Little Calumet River Basin commissioner, the decision was made to temporarily stop the flow of water into the Little Calumet River in an attempt to get as deep into the river as possible to search for Carter, police said in a news release early Tuesday morning.Police said after the volunteer called it in, a dive team responded and removed a body from the water.The Lake County Coroner's Office in Indiana is working to confirm the identity of the body and notify family.Many volunteers who helped in the search have had an emotional experience."This is a baby; he's autistic, special needs, who wouldn't?" one woman said. "Anybody that has a heart and loves kids, children, or have children of their own, even ones that (are) autistic, special needs, out here, trying to help."Carter disappeared at around 12:30 p.m. on May 15 from the Best Western hotel on 179th Street in Hammond.Carter has autism, and is nonverbal, but highly functional. He lives in Missouri, and was in the area to visit relatives when he disappeared.A camera in the back of the hotel captured an image of Carter as he left.The search had continued for 10 days up until this point, as the boy's family appealed to the public for help.Dogs, dive teams, helicopters and teams of volunteers have searched the area near the hotel, including the Little Calumet River.Dogs apparently picked up a scent near the river behind the hotel, and search crews concentrated their efforts there.The Hammond Police Department will be holding a press conference to talk about the case at 11 a.m. Tuesday.