Missing Gary woman's body believed to have been found in Illinois forest preserve, FBI says

GARY, Ind. (WLS) -- A woman's body found in a forest preserve in Illinois is believed to that of a missing Gary woman who the FBI believed to be a kidnapping victim, law enforcement said Tuesday.

Sidne-Nichole Buchanan was last seen July 27 at a concert in Tinley Park, officials said.

The FBI said the body was found in Thornton Lansing Road Nature Preserve. Law enforcement officials have not yet confirmed the identity of the body, but Buchanan's family posted on social media that it was her.

Buchanan was reported missing by her family on Monday, July 29. The FBI said they believe she was kidnapped, and offered a $10,000 reward for information on her whereabouts.

"Our investigation has revealed that Sidne was last seen in Illinois but we have evidence that she was in Indiana after that. The presumption is she was taken across state lines against her will until we find evidence to the contrary," FBI Supervisory Special Agent Mike Peasley said.

Officials said no one is in custody and the investigation is ongoing.

An autopsy was scheduled for Tuesday.

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.
