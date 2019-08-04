Body found in Illinois forest preserve believed to be kidnapped, missing Gary woman: FBI

GARY, Ind. -- A woman's body found in a forest preserve in Illinois is believed to be the victim of a kidnapping investigation, according to the FBI.

The forest preserve and when the body was found is unknown at this time.

A $10,000 reward was offered at the beginning of this month by the FBI's Merrillville Resident Agency for information about a 27-year-old woman from Gary who they believe was kidnapped.

Sidne-Nichole Buchanan was last seen July 27 at a concert in Tinley Park, officials said.

After not having contact with her, her family reported her missing the following Monday.

"Our investigation has revealed that Sidne was last seen in Illinois but we have evidence that she was in Indiana after that. The presumption is she was taken across state lines against her will until we find evidence to the contrary," FBI Supervisory Special Agent Mike Peasley said.

Buchanan, who has tattoos on both forearms, is described by police as being 5-feet-1, weighing approximately 135 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

She was last seen wearing a purple dress, denim jacket, clear wedge shoes, several necklaces, a bracelet and hair clip.

Officials said no one is in custody and the investigation is ongoing.

An autopsy was scheduled for Tuesday.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the FBI at 219-942-4655.

WLS and the Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this article.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
indianamissing woman
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Teen fatally shot, 5 arrested after chase from Lake Co. to Chicago
Suspect ID'd, charged in West Side VA hospital shooting
'Chrisley Knows Best' stars charged with federal tax evasion
'Empire' filming near site of allegedly staged Smollett attack
Opera star Placido Domingo accused of sex harassment
Family, friends say goodbye to Chicago area soldier killed in Afghanistan
Elderly Hinsdale man reported missing
Show More
Man kicks stranger's dog 15 feet into air
Artists paints mural on border wall
Air & Water Show: What you need to know
Laws may dampen casino profits, Lightfoot says
Derailment halts trains on Metra UP West Line near Geneva
More TOP STORIES News