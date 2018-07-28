Body found in Lake Michigan identified as missing sailor Jon Santarelli

A body pulled from Lake Michigan Saturday afternoon was identified as 53-year-old Jon Santarelli, a sailor who fell overboard a week ago during the Chicago Yatch Club's Race to Mackinac.At about noon, the Chicago police marine unit pulled the body from the lake about six miles from Belmont Harbor on Chicago's North Side.The body was identified to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office.Santarelli, an experienced sailor from Chicago, fell off the Imedi sailboat while making a routine sail adjustment by a large wave swept him overboard.Race organizers said Santarelli was last seen trying to swim towards a flotation device thrown into the water after his life vest failed to deploy.In a statement, the Chicago Yacht Club Rear Commodore Nick Berberian said expressed sympathy to Santarelli's family, adding "Now that Jon has been recovered, a full investigation can take place including an analysis of the PFD (personal flotation device) he was wearing at the time of the incident." The statement also said that the yacht club would "update competitors and the boating public as we know more details."