Body found in Lake Michigan in Highland Park ID'd as missing Elgin woman

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (WLS) --
Authorities have identified a body pulled from Lake Michigan Saturday in Highland Park as a missing Elgin woman.

Lena Lemesh, 52, went in the water near Park Avenue Beach in Highland Park on November 4. She was with a group of other swimmers when she was swept offshore near Park Avenue Beach.
Another man who was with her, was also swept away, and drowned. He was identified to the Lake County Coroner as 46-year-old Stanislaw Wlosek, Jr., of Itasca.

On Tuesday, the Lake County Coroner Office officially released the identity after completing an autopsy. Preliminary autopsy results indicate that Lemesh also drowned.
