Body found in Lake Michigan in Highland Park may be missing Elgin woman

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (WLS) --The body of a woman has been found near a boat ramp in Highland Park.
It may be an Elgin woman who disappeared last Sunday while swimming in Lake Michigan. Lena Lemesh was last seen with a group of other swimmers when she was swept offshore near Park Avenue Beach.
Another man who was with her, was also swept away, and drowned. He was identified to the Lake County Coroner as 46-year-old Stanislaw Wlosek, Jr., of Itasca.
The Lake County Coroner said the woman's identity won't be publicly released until an autopsy is done Tuesday.