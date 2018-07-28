Body found in Lake Michigan near Belmont Harbor

EMBED </>More Videos

The body of a man was pulled from Lake Michigan Saturday afternoon, just six miles from Belmont Harbor on Chicago's North Side. (WLS)

Cate Cauguiran
CHICAGO (WLS) --
The body of a man was pulled from Lake Michigan Saturday afternoon, just six miles from Belmont Harbor on Chicago's North Side.

The identity of the body was no immediately known. The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office would have to make a determination.

The body was discovered just after noon by the Chicago police marine unit.

The discovery comes one week after 53-year-old John Santarelli fell off a sailboat during the start of the Chicago Yatch Club's Race to Mackinac. He was making a routine sail adjustment on the Imedi boat when a large wave swept him overboard.

RELATED: Search for sailor who fell overboard during Race to Mackinac continues

Race organizers said the 53-year-old was last seen trying to swim towards a flotation device thrown into the water after his life vest failed to deploy.

Search for sailor who fell overboard during Race to Mackinac continues
The search for a missing sailor's body who went overboard during the Race to Mackinac continued Monday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
lake michiganboatingbody foundChicagoNavy Pier
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Search for sailor who fell overboard during Race to Mackinac continues
Sailor who fell overboard in Lake Michigan during Race to Mackinac remains missing
Sailor missing after falling from boat during Race to Mackinac
Top Stories
Girl, 3, in critical after being struck by motorcycle in Lincolnwood
Man shot to death on Dan Ryan Expressway
Skokie police investigate shooting in bank parking lot
'Hot Water Challenge' leaves Ind. teen severely burned
Fiesta Del Sol continues in Pilsen
Orca whale carries dead calf for days off Canadian coast
Prankster put a Putin portrait in Colorado's state Capitol where Trump's would be
American Airlines to include free carry-on luggage with 'basic economy' tickets
Show More
How you can help Calif. wildfire victims
Tommy Hilfiger introduces trackable clothing
Missing girl found alive nearly 24 years later
1 killed, 2 injured after crash on I-57
More News