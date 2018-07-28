Body found in Lake Michigan near Belmont Harbor

CHICAGO (WLS) --The body of a man was pulled from Lake Michigan Saturday afternoon, just six miles from Belmont Harbor on Chicago's North Side.
The identity of the body was no immediately known. The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office would have to make a determination.
The body was discovered just after noon by the Chicago police marine unit.
The discovery comes one week after 53-year-old John Santarelli fell off a sailboat during the start of the Chicago Yatch Club's Race to Mackinac. He was making a routine sail adjustment on the Imedi boat when a large wave swept him overboard.
RELATED: Search for sailor who fell overboard during Race to Mackinac continues
Race organizers said the 53-year-old was last seen trying to swim towards a flotation device thrown into the water after his life vest failed to deploy.