Body found in Lansing forest preserve ID'd as missing Gary woman, FBI seeking person of interest

The cause and manner of her death is pending, the Cook County Medical Examiner said.
The FBI is looking to question 38-year-old James McGhee, of Gary about her disappearance. McGhee was the last person the 27-year-old was known to be with at a concert July 27 in Tinley Park.
McGhee is described as just under 6 feet tall, 235 lbs., with brown eyes and black hair. Officials said he is known to frequent Gary and Hammond, as well as Chicago.
Investigators found Buchanan's body in the forest preserve Monday. An autopsy was performed Tuesday.
While officials would at first only say they believed the body to be Buchanan's, her family said in a Facebook post that they are confident it is her.
In the post, family members said Buchanan was, "full of ambition, altruism, passion and love. Sidne was a dynamic person. She cared deeply about her family and friends. Sidne was loved by many."
The FBI said Buchanan was kidnapped and is offering up to a $10,000 reward for information on McGhee's whereabouts.
The FBI's Gang Response Unit believes she was taken back to Indiana against her will before she was killed. Investigators said her body was later dumped in the forest preserve about 20 minutes away from Gary.
Anyone with information in the case is asked to call the FBI at 219-942-4655. Tips can remain anonymous.