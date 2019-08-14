Body found in Lansing forest preserve ID'd as missing Gary woman, FBI seeking person of interest

By Alexis McAdams
GARY, Ind. (WLS) -- The Cook County Medical Examiner has formally identified the body found in Thornton Lansing Road Forest Preserve as missing Gary woman Sidne-Nichole Buchanan. The FBI is seeking a person of interest in her death.

The cause and manner of her death is pending, the Cook County Medical Examiner said.

The FBI is looking to question 38-year-old James McGhee, of Gary about her disappearance. McGhee was the last person the 27-year-old was known to be with at a concert July 27 in Tinley Park.



McGhee is described as just under 6 feet tall, 235 lbs., with brown eyes and black hair. Officials said he is known to frequent Gary and Hammond, as well as Chicago.

Investigators found Buchanan's body in the forest preserve Monday. An autopsy was performed Tuesday.

While officials would at first only say they believed the body to be Buchanan's, her family said in a Facebook post that they are confident it is her.

In the post, family members said Buchanan was, "full of ambition, altruism, passion and love. Sidne was a dynamic person. She cared deeply about her family and friends. Sidne was loved by many."

The FBI said Buchanan was kidnapped and is offering up to a $10,000 reward for information on McGhee's whereabouts.

The FBI's Gang Response Unit believes she was taken back to Indiana against her will before she was killed. Investigators said her body was later dumped in the forest preserve about 20 minutes away from Gary.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to call the FBI at 219-942-4655. Tips can remain anonymous.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
garytinley parklansingkidnappingfbimissing womanbody found
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Body found in IL forest preserve believed to be missing Gary woman: FBI
FBI offering $10K reward for info on missing Gary woman
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago's last lowrider mechanic
3 injured in explosion at East Chicago facility
6 police officers injured in Philadelphia | LIVE COVERAGE
Woman who says Epstein raped her files 1st lawsuit since his death
Air & Water Show: What you need to know
Lyft fined for not alerting Chicago about suspended driver
Permit denied for California 'Straight Pride Parade'
Show More
Chicago AccuWeather: Partly cloudy, isolated storms
1 killed, 3 injured in Park Manor fire
Air & Water Show: Blue Angels take Rob Elgas, lucky passenger on ride
Air & Water Show: The Red Arrows arrive in Chicago
Man hits woman with broom, attacks 2 others, Chicago police say
More TOP STORIES News