Body found amid search for Vanessa Ceja, Harvey woman who went missing on walk in Midlothian Meadows

MIDLOTHIAN, Ill. (WLS) -- A woman's body was found in a south suburban forest preserve Wednesday as police searched for a 22-year-old Harvey woman who disappeared while on a walk in the area.Vanessa Ceja, 22, was last seen by her mother around 3 p.m. Monday in Midlothian Meadows. Consuelo Ramirez-Zambrano said her daughter apparently didn't want to keep going, so she turned around and agreed to meet her back at their car in 30 minutes. She never showed up."She's really quiet," said Consuelo Ramirez-Zambrano. "She needs help, she asks for help."Police were called and helicopters and dogs were dispatched to the two-square-mile triangle. They picked up Vanessa's scent at 151st and Pulaski and then her cellphone's last ping, which led investigators to this apartment building two miles away in oak forest. A police canvass uncovered nothing."Come back, we are here for you," her mother said, pleading for her safe return. "We want to take care of you, we want it to be good."As friends and family gathered Wednesday afternoon to search the woods, suddenly police asked everyone to leave.Forest preserve police confirmed a woman's body was found in the area. The woman's body has not yet been identified.The investigation will be handed over to the Cook County Sheriff.