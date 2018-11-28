Hania Aguilar: Body found in NC believed to be kidnapped teen, search for killer underway

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. --
Lumberton police and the FBI say they believe the body found in Robeson County Tuesday afternoon was that of 13-year-old Hania Aguilar.

"This is not the outcome we hoped for," Lumberton Police Chief Michael McNeil said in a news conference on Wednesday.
TIMELINE: Lumberton teen Hania Aguilar's disappearance

Authorities spent much of the news conference encouraging the public to stop spreading false information on social media.

Police said there is no person of interest in the case at this time.

Officials also released additional information about how they located the teen's body.

Mother of 13-year-old kidnapped outside her home: 'Return my daughter, I need her'

Andy Delarocha with the FBI said investigators had been searching the land off Wire Grass Road since the girl went missing on Nov. 5. When they were searching the area on Tuesday, they came upon her body.

According to the FBI, the body was not visible from the road.

Authorities are not releasing information regarding the condition in which her body was found at this time. It's unclear how long that body had been there.

The body still has not been officially identified as Hania. Authorities are planning to use dental records to make a positive identification.

The FBI did not release any information about whether she may have been killed where the body was found or somewhere else.

Viewing this story on a mobile device? Click here for an interactive map of key locations in the investigation.

