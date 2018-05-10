Body found in retention pond where teen possibly attacked by alligator

ORLANDO, Florida --
Deputies have found a body in the retention pond where a missing teen was possibly attacked by an alligator.

Crews had been searching for the teen boy who was seen flailing in a large retention pond in Florida. They believe he was possibly taken underwater by an alligator.

Police said witnesses heard the teen screaming in the pond, "It bit me! It bit me!"

Officials talked to people who live in the area who told them that they reported seeing a 6-foot alligator in the pond in the past.

"It was bound to happen sooner or later," resident Ruben Perez said.

Perez said he saw a gator two days ago.

"It would come out and he was swimming towards me and I was like, 'See you later. Time to go,'" Perez said

Jeff Williamson with Orange County Sheriff's Office said deputies have also knocked on doors in the area asking if anyone they knew was missing.

They have also checked with their office for any missing persons.

Florida Fish and Wildlife officials said it is not yet clear if an alligator was involved in the boy's disappearance.
