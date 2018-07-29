Body found in South Branch of Chicago River

A family out fishing on the Chicago River discovered a body floating in the water Saturday night. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A family out fishing on the Chicago River discovered a body floating in the water Saturday night.

Police said the remains of a man were pulled from the river's South Branch near the 2700-block of South Ashland Avenue at about 9:45 p.m.

The man has been identified to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office as 74-year-old Angel Roldan.

Two of the witnesses include two young boys who were pretty shaken up about what they saw.

"We weren't really expecting this to happen at all," said Robert Gonzales.

"We expected to have fun. We just came to fish," said Julian Gonzales.

It's not clear how long the man's body was in the river or how he died.

Chicago Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report
