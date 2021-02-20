body found

Body found in South Shore garbage can, police say

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A death investigation is underway after a man was discovered in a garbage can in the South Shore neighborhood Saturday, according to Chicago police.

The man, who is believed to be in his 40's, was discovered in the alley in the 7200-block of South Jeffery Blvd. just before 9 a.m. by streets and sanitation workers, police said.

The man was unresponsive and pronounced at the scene.

Detectives are currently investigating and canvassing the area.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.
