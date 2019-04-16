Body found in Waukegan Harbor ID'd as missing Grayslake teen

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (WLS) -- The body discovered at Waukegan Harbor last week has been identified as a 16-year-old boy missing from Grayslake.Preliminary autopsy results show Matthew Garcia drowned. His body was found Thursday morning.Garcia's family said the teenager jumped into the lake in January to save his friend, who fell off a pier. Garcia never resurfaced."We have been in close contact with Matthew's family and our deepest condolences go out to them during this difficult time. This is truly an awful tragedy," Lake County Coroner Dr. Howard Cooper said.