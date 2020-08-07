Body found washed ashore near Belmont Harbor: police

The discovery comes after a 15-year-old boy was swept out into Lake Michigan Monday near Diversey Harbor on Tuesday.
The teen was swimming with a group of friends when he disappeared and never resurfaced, police say.
After hours of searching for the missing boy, officials switched to a recovery mission, presuming he had drowned.
Police have not said if the body found Friday morning is connected to the missing teen.
This is a developing story and will be updated when we receive more information.