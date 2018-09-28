Body found outside Lake Street business near Roselle after reports of shots fired

DuPage County sheriff's deputies are investigating a possible homicide on Lake Street in unincorporated Roselle Friday morning.

DuPage County Sheriff's deputies launched an investigation Friday morning into a possible homicide on Lake Street in unincorporated Roselle.

Officers responded around 3:30 a.m. to a report of possible gunshots at a business located at 25W319 Lake Street. They found a male body at the scene.

Chopper 7HD was over the scene later Friday morning. The victim's body was seen lying at the bottom of a set of stairs leading to an entrance to the business.

Investigators said the incident was isolated and a person of interest was identified after a short time. That person is in custody and is being questioned at the sheriff's office.

The investigation is ongoing. ABC7 Eyewitness News will update this story as more information is made available.
