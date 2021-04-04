body found

Body found in NW Indiana brush fire

EMBED <>More Videos

Indiana Dunes National Park wildfire

PORTER TOWNSHIP, Ind. -- Authorities are investigating after a body was discovered in a brush fire Saturday in northwest Indiana.

The Lake County Fire Command found the body of a male about 4:47 p.m. as they were extinguishing the fire near railroad tracks at 600 N and County Line Road in Portage Township, the Porter County coroner's office said.

RELATED: Indiana Dunes National Park partially closed due to wildfire, National Park Service says

The male's identity has not been released, and an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of his death was pending, the coroner's office said.

The Porter County sheriff's office is investigating.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2021.)

The video featured is from a previous report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
indianaporter countybrush fireu.s. & worldbody found
BODY FOUND
Body pulled from Chicago River near Loop: police
Body pulled from Lake Michigan at Calumet Beach
More 'chemical compounds' removed from Streeterville high-rise where body was found
Family of murdered Harvey woman call for justice, remember victim
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Suburban Cook Co. on brink of new COVID restrictions, health officials fear
Teen in critical condition after Lower Wacker shooting, CPD says
Here's what's open and closed on Easter Sunday
FL resort abruptly closes, kicks guests out after sold
How long does vaccine protection last?
Body pulled from Chicago River near Loop: police
Police find $20K of cocaine in Chicago man's car
Show More
Rapper DMX in 'grave condition' in hospital: Attorney
1 shot on I-290 near Kostner Avenue
IL reports 2,449 new COVID cases, 14 deaths
24 shot, 1 fatally in Chicago weekend violence
Estimated 25 million to see boost in federal food benefits
More TOP STORIES News