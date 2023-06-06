Body found inside abandoned vehicle in Princeton Park, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A body was found in an abandoned vehicle on Chicago's South Side on Tuesday morning, police said.

Police said the unidentified female body was found in the Princeton Park neighborhood's 9400 block of South LaSalle Street at about 9:40 a.m. Her body was in the driver's seat, and her age was not immediately known.

Detectives are conducting a death investigation, pending autopsy results.

Police did not immediately provide further information.

