Body found washed up on beach in Edgewater

CHICAGO -- A man was found dead on the beach Saturday in Edgewater on the North Side.Officers and the fire department responded about 8:45 a.m. to the 900 block of West Ardmore Avenue and found a person washed up on the beach, Chicago police said.The man is believed to be 30 to 45-years old, and the incident appears to be an accidental drowning, police said.The Cook County medical examiner's office hasn't released details about his death.Area North detectives are investigating.