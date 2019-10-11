Body found washed up on Northerly Island: police

CHICAGO -- A man's dead body was found Friday on the shore of Northerly Island on Lake Michigan, according to police.About 11:45 a.m., someone noticed the body near the 12th Street beach and called 911, Chicago police said.Officers responded to the 1500 block of South Lynn White Drive on Northerly Island and found the body washed up on the shore, police said.The 24-year-old man, whose identification was still inside his pocket, had rigor mortis, police said.A police spokeswoman could not say if the body had signs of trauma.The Cook County medical examiner's office did not immediately release details about the fatality.Area Central police were conducting a death investigation.