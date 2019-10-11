Body found washed up on Northerly Island: police

Police cars

(Shutterstock)

CHICAGO -- A man's dead body was found Friday on the shore of Northerly Island on Lake Michigan, according to police.

About 11:45 a.m., someone noticed the body near the 12th Street beach and called 911, Chicago police said.

Officers responded to the 1500 block of South Lynn White Drive on Northerly Island and found the body washed up on the shore, police said.

The 24-year-old man, whose identification was still inside his pocket, had rigor mortis, police said.

A police spokeswoman could not say if the body had signs of trauma.

The Cook County medical examiner's office did not immediately release details about the fatality.

Area Central police were conducting a death investigation.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2019.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagomuseum campuslake michiganbody found
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Freeze warning issued for western Chicago suburbs Saturday
Calumet City mall reopens after 2 injured in drive-by shooting Police search for gunman
Chicago gets set for marathon weekend
Notre Dame to host 1st debate in 2020 presidential race
Oak Lawn village manager arrested in hit-and-run, 1 critically injured
Hillary Clinton honored in hometown at 'Trailblazing Women of Park Ridge' exhibit preview
Gun charge filed in pursuit where officer was struck by squad car
Show More
2,411 total fetal remains discovered in abortion doc's belongings : AG
Boy killed in West Pullman shooting: police
Chicago AccuWeather: Rain will stop but temps will fall
Amazon to open 500-job fulfillment center in Channahon
1 dead as Southern California brush fire damages homes, prompts evacuations
More TOP STORIES News