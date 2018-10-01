Body found with self-inflicted gunshot on rocks near Montrose Beach

A body was found with a possibly self-inflicted gunshot wound Saturday morning near Montrose Beach in the North Side Uptown neighborhood, police said.At 9:26 p.m., the female body was discovered on rocks near the lakefront in the 4700 bock of North Lawrence-Wilson Drive, according to Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner's office.She had suffered a gunshot wound to the head and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Investigators believe the wound may have been self-inflicted.An autopsy Monday did not rule on the cause and manner of her death pending further investigation, the medical examiner's office said. Her identity has not been released.Area North detectives were conducting a death investigation.