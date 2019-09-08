Body identified as missing 18-year-old McHenry man: police

MCHENRY, Ill. -- The body of an 18-year-old man who had been missing for a week was found Saturday in an unincorporated area of suburban McHenry County, authorities said.

About 1:30 p.m., officials responded to the area of Nish Road and Highview Road in Nunda Township after receiving calls that a body had been found, the McHenry County coroner's office said.

The body was identified by a family member as 18-year-old Adian Beckford of Huntley, the coroner's office said. An autopsy was scheduled for Monday to determine the cause and manner of his death.

The area where Beckford's body was found includes a wooded tract, the Fox River and a neighborhood of single family homes. Authorities did not say specifically where Beckford's body was found, nor how long he had been dead.

Beckford was last seen about 9:30 p.m. Aug. 30 when he ran off following an argument with a relative near the area where his body was found, the McHenry County sheriff's office said in a statement when he was reported missing.

