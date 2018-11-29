Body of 6-month-old found in landfill; mother charged with homicide

EMBED </>More Videos

A spokesman from the State Law Enforcement Division said Thursday a baby's body had been found after a two-day search in a Greenville County landfill and that Florida woman has bee (Edgefield County Detention Center via WHNS)

CNN
HONEA PATH, S.C. --
A spokesman from the State Law Enforcement Division said Thursday a baby's body had been found after a two-day search in a Greenville County landfill and that Florida woman has been charged in Edgefield County, South Carolina.

The search began on Wednesday, WHNS reports. Greenville County deputies were also assisting in the search at the Twin Chimneys landfill.

The landfill is located off Augusta Road in Honea Path.

Thom Berry, a spokesman for SLED said teams are searching for the body of 6-month-old Anthony Frost from Johnston, a town in Edgefield County.

Berry said the baby's body was placed in a dumpster in Edgefield County area at some point over the weekend. The contents of that trash bin were then brought to the Greenville County landfill.

Berry said Vernita Jones, 25, from Clewiston, Florida, has been charged with homicide by child abuse in Edgefield County.

According to the arrest warrant, she admitted to suffocating and killing the baby boy on Nov. 24 in Edgefield County.

Berry said thanks to landfill records, the teams knew when the truck in question arrived, and what part of the landfill it emptied its contents, an area that was approximately 60 feet by 100 feet.

Teams carefully excavated that section of the landfill and Berry announced just after 10 a.m. that the baby had been recovered and the coroner had been called to the scene.

Jones, who according to SLED just recently came to South Carolina, has been interviewed numerous times since the investigation began. Right now she is currently being held at the Edgefield County Detention Center.

(The-CNN-Wire & 2018 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
homicidechild abusebaby deathchild killedlandfillgarbageu.s. & worldSouth CarolinaFlorida
Top Stories
Ald. Ed Burke's Chicago offices raided by FBI
WATCH LIVE: Falling ice closes some downtown Chicago streets
McDonald murder witness testifies in case of cops accused of cover-up
Payless opens fake luxury shoe store selling $600 shoes
Cubs trade Tommy La Stella to Angels
Former boxer could be most prolific serial killer of all time
Arlington Heights police need help identifying hospital locker thief
Hugh Jackman bringing world tour to United Center
Show More
Princeton admin, banker among 15 arrested in child porn sting
Jaw-dropping video shows men beating woman outside bar
VIDEO: Postal worker throws package from truck onto lawn
Black ice causes 30-car pileup in suburban Indianapolis
More News