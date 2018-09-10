The body of a 20-year-old man who went missing after his kayak capsized in Lake Michigan in August was found Sunday, according to the Lake County Coroner's Office.An autopsy will be performed Monday afternoon, the coroner's office said.Sebastian Duncan, of north suburban Glenview, and another 20-year-old man went on the lake in separate kayaks on Aug. 27. Duncan's family said the other man was Duncan's close friend.The U.S. Coast Guard said the two men encountered rough water due to high winds around 9 p.m. Both kayaks capsized and the two men held onto a paddle as a flotation device. Neither man was wearing a life jacket, authorities said.Duncan lost hold of the paddle and went under, according to the Coast Guard. The other man managed to swim to shore and knock on a door to ask for help.The Coast Guard searched for several hours until they were forced to suspend the search at about 1:35 a.m. The Coast Guard, with assistance from Highland Park and Lake Forest fire and police personnel, resumed searching Tuesday morning after being delayed by poor weather conditions.The Coast Guard searched an area equivalent to more than 130 square-miles by air and on water, from as far north as Waukegan and south to Wilmette Harbor. Members of the North Shore Yacht Club also assisted with the search.Duncan's family released a statement on Aug. 31, before his body was found, saying that they were beyond devastated, but still hopeful that their "brave and extraordinary young man" would be found. They thanked the rescue teams' continued efforts to locate him and spoke with his close friend, who said, "without Sebastian's action that night, I wouldn't be alive today."Authorities are expected to release further details late Monday or early Tuesday.