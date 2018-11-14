Body of missing ballerina originally from South Bend found near state park

Raffaella Stroik

ST. LOUIS --
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the body of a missing dancer with the St. Louis Ballet Company was discovered Wednesday morning.

On November 12, a state park ranger found Raffaella Stroik's vehicle in a boat ramp parking lot off Highway 107 in Mark Twain State Park. Stroik's body was found Wednesday morning near a boat ramp in Florida, Missouri, police confirmed. According to police, a private pilot spotted a body in the water around 9:40 a.m. and the Missouri State Highway Patrol's water division recovered the body near a bank.

Police have not said what may have led to the death, but said there was no sign of foul play.

Autopsy results are pending.

"We ask for people's prayers and any help they can to help find our darling daughter," said her father Duncan Stroik in a brief phone conversation Tuesday night with News 4.

The elder Stroik, who spoke to News 4 via phone from South Bend, said his daughter loved St. Louis and that he spoke with her over the weekend. During their conversation, he said everything seemed normal.

