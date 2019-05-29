Body of missing Indiana kayaker found along Lake Michigan

PORTER, Ind. -- Indiana conservation officers have recovered the body of a man who vanished during a kayaking trip on Lake Michigan.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources says 23-year-old Jacob Sandy's body was pulled from the lake Wednesday morning in Porter, Indiana, after an Indiana Dunes State Park employee spotted it along the shoreline.

The South Bend man was last seen on May 18 , just before a strong storm swept the area. His kayak was found three days later along the lake in New Buffalo, Michigan.

Conservation Officer Tyler Brock says Sandy's relatives identified his body, and it's believed that he died from accidental drowning.

The Oakland Press of Pontiac reports that Sandy was originally from the Detroit suburb of Birmingham, Michigan, and he moved to South Bend after graduating from college.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
south bendportermissing manlake michiganbody found
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'Game of Thrones' star Kit Harington checks into retreat
Mueller resigns, makes 1st public statement on Russia probe
Woman, 24, shot, killed while holding daughter, 1
ABC News to host third Democratic presidential debate
Mom of baby found dead got disturbing phone call from dad
Uncle of missing Utah girl charged with murder
Counterfeit bike helmets put you at risk
Show More
Chicago is the 4th best city for hockey fans, report finds
Ellen opens up about sexual abuse from stepfather
Formerly-incarcerated DePaul professor returns to jail to teach college course
Mayor Lightfoot presides over 1st City Council meeting
VIDEO: Officer saves 2-year-old from being hit by truck
More TOP STORIES News