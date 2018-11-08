Body of missing man found inside car submerged in Downers Grove pond

EMBED </>More Videos

The body of a missing suburban man has been found inside a submerged vehicle in a retention pond.

The body of a missing suburban man has been found inside a submerged vehicle in a retention pond.

The car was found in the pond in Downers Grove near I-355 and Ogden Avenue Wednesday. Divers were sent in to search the 2009 Toyota Camry.

They found the body of 34-year-old Abumere Eromon inside. He'd been reported missing by his girlfriend back on October 20.

Police are investigating the circumstances of his death. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Downers Grove Police Department at 630-434-5600.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
missing manbody foundcrashDowners Grove
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
12 killed in shooting at nightclub in Thousand Oaks, Calif.
Hero saves as many as 30 during Thousand Oaks shooting
Thousand Oaks shooting: Remembering Sgt. Ron Helus
Thousand Oaks shooting suspect: What we know
Massive indoor sports, educational facility opening in Pullman
Teen who killed girlfriend and put her under the sink shared graphic images of her murder
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy Thursday with light snow at night
Chicago could see first measurable snow of the season this week
Show More
Trump revels in victories, revokes CNN reporter's press credentials
Woman records mouse inside AMC theater
Community meeting aims to address Hyde Park Halloween vandalism
Racist graffiti found at Oak Park-River Forest HS
More News