Body of missing man found inside car submerged in Downers Grove pond

The body of a missing suburban man has been found inside a submerged vehicle in a retention pond.The car was found in the pond in Downers Grove near I-355 and Ogden Avenue Wednesday. Divers were sent in to search the 2009 Toyota Camry.They found the body of 34-year-old Abumere Eromon inside. He'd been reported missing by his girlfriend back on October 20.Police are investigating the circumstances of his death. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Downers Grove Police Department at 630-434-5600.