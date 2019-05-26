Body of teen struck by Rock Island Metra train in Joliet found

JOLIET, Ill. (WLS) -- The body of a teenager missing since Wednesday has been found and identified, according to Metra police.The boy and another teenager were struck by a train on the Metra Rock Island Line near Highland Park Drive and Lincoln Highway on Wednesday.Authorities say the body of 15-year-old Charles Cooper of New Lenox was found in Hickory Creek in Joliet approximately 3.5 miles downstream from where he was struck.Seventeen-year-old Jacob Manka was also struck by the train.Train officials said the engineer of Train 419 was headed westbound toward Joliet and as he went around a bend he saw three teenagers on the tracks. A fourth teenager who was not yet on the tracks said the two boys who were standing in the train's path were hit as they tried to run out of the way.