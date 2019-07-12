Officials find body of Indiana teen who went missing while swimming in Lake Michigan

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WLS) -- The body of an Indiana teen who went missing while swimming in Lake Michigan last Saturday was found in Michigan on Thursday, officials said.Rahem Mason, a 17-year-old from South Bend, Indiana, was swimming in the area of Washington Park in Michigan City around 7:10 p.m. when he went under the water and didn't resurface, according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources. There were no life guards on duty at the time, and there was a no swim advisory in place because of dangerous swimming conditions.Indiana Conservation Officers said they were contacted Thursday afternoon by Chikaming Township Police Department after a boy matching Mason's description was found in Berrien County, Michigan. Indiana Conservation Officers said they responded to the scene and positively identified Mason.The official cause of death will be determined by the Berrien County Medical Examiner's Office, but officials said it is believed to be an accidental drowning.