Officials find body of Indiana teen who went missing while swimming in Lake Michigan

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WLS) -- The body of an Indiana teen who went missing while swimming in Lake Michigan last Saturday was found in Michigan on Thursday, officials said.

Rahem Mason, a 17-year-old from South Bend, Indiana, was swimming in the area of Washington Park in Michigan City around 7:10 p.m. when he went under the water and didn't resurface, according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources. There were no life guards on duty at the time, and there was a no swim advisory in place because of dangerous swimming conditions.

Indiana Conservation Officers said they were contacted Thursday afternoon by Chikaming Township Police Department after a boy matching Mason's description was found in Berrien County, Michigan. Indiana Conservation Officers said they responded to the scene and positively identified Mason.

The official cause of death will be determined by the Berrien County Medical Examiner's Office, but officials said it is believed to be an accidental drowning.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
cook countylake countysouth shorechicagobeachesswimmingrip currentlake michiganbody found
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Swimmer missing near Michigan City amidst warning of life-threatening waves
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Video shows Chicago police pursuit and deadly crash
Woman killed after boat capsizes near Fullerton Beach ID'd, 2 rescued
Gruesome details in slaying of Utah student Mackenzie Lueck
Humboldt Park alligator draws crowds, but remains elusive
ICE raids to begin Sunday, NY Times reports; Chicago protests planned
Human workers can listen to Google Assistant recordings
Avocado shortage has prices soaring
Show More
Faculty testify U of I killer Brendt Christensen was once promising PhD student
Man wanted for taking train manufacturer's trade secrets to China
West Chicago kennel owner charged in fire that killed 29 dogs
New safety rules in place for Race to Mackinac
Chicago advocates worry anxiety in Latino community over 2020 census will result in undercount
More TOP STORIES News