Body pulled from Chicago River at Michigan Avenue: police

CHICAGO -- A body was recovered Tuesday from the Chicago River near Michigan Avenue.The Chicago Police Marine Unit responded about 1:50 p.m. to the call of an unresponsive person in the water under the Michigan Avenue bridge near Wacker Drive, Chicago police said.Officers pulled out the body of a 26-year-old man, who was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. It was unclear how long the body had been in the water.The Cook County medical examiner's office did not immediately release details about the death.