The body of a 55-year-old man was pulled Monday evening from the Chicago River's South Branch.The man was unresponsive and pronounced dead after being pulled from the water by the Chicago Police Department's marine unit.Police were conducting a death investigation.At about 5 p.m., police were called about a report of a body in the water near West 31st Street and South Archer Avenue in the Bridgeport neighborhood on the city's Southwest Side.