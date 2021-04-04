Body pulled from Chicago River at Wabash Avenue: police

CHICAGO -- A body was pulled from the Chicago River near the Loop, police said.Crews responded to reports of a person in the water about 1:22 p.m. near the Riverwalk and Wabash Avenue and discovered the person unresponsive in the river, Chicago police said.The Cook County medical examiner's office hasn't released details on the death.Officials said the person is a 51-year-old man.It wasn't immediately clear how the person ended up in the water.Detectives were conducting a death investigation.