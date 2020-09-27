Body of stabbed woman pulled from North Branch of Chicago River near Avondale, police say

CHICAGO -- Police are conducting a homicide investigation after pulling a woman with several stab wounds to her face and neck from the North Branch of the Chicago River early Sunday.Two people saw the body of a woman about 12:15 a.m. in the river near the 3400-block of North Rockwell Street, according to Chicago police.She appeared to be in her mid 20s, wearing a black shirt and black jeans, police said.Chicago police and fire personnel pulled her from the water and took her to Swedish Covenant Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, police said.Police initially said she was found with head trauma, but clarified later Sunday morning that she had "numerous stab wounds to the neck and face area."Her name and autopsy results have not been released by the Cook County medical examiner's office.