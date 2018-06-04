Body pulled from Lake Michigan in Waukegan identified as Gurnee teenager, coroner says

EMBED </>More Videos

A body was pulled from Lake Michigan on Sunday. (WLS)

The body of a 16-year-old Gurnee boy was pulled Sunday from Lake Michigan in north suburban Waukegan, authorities confirmed on Monday.

Angel Sedano had drowned, according to a preliminary autopsy by the Lake County Coroner. No foul play is suspected.

At about 10:30 p.m. Saturday, the Waukegan Fire Department was dispatched to assist the Waukegan Police Department in searching for a missing person along Waukegan Municipal Beach, the fire department said. After about two hours of searching on the ground, the search was called off due to conditions, the fire department said.

Divers with the Waukegan Fire Department resumed the search at about 9 a.m. Sunday and were joined by sonar scanning units from Lake and McHenry counties to search the harbor channel. At about 11 a.m., divers located the body.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
body foundlake michiganwater searchWaukegan
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
WATCH LIVE: Closing arguments for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
'Nobody saw a difference' in Mollie Tibbetts suspect
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
Man charged in 2 Near North Side sex assaults
Kroger-owned stores, including Mariano's, to phase out plastic bags
Urban Meyer suspended for 3 football games by Ohio State
Elkhart, Ind. woman charged with supporting ISIS
Show More
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
Ed King, Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist, dies at 68
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
Ex-Michigan State gymnastics coach Kathie Klages charged in Nassar case
Fatal hit-and-run at Division, Cicero under investigation
More News