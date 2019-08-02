Body pulled from Lake Michigan near Gold Coast

CHICAGO -- A body was pulled from Lake Michigan Thursday near the Gold Coast.

About 6:45 p.m., Chicago police's Marine Unit responded to calls of a person in the water near the 800-block of North Lake Shore Drive and found the body of an unresponsive man, Chicago police said. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office is expected identify the man as well as conduct an autopsy to determine the his cause of death, police said.

Area Central detectives are investigating.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2019.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagogold coastlake michiganbody found
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Armed carjackers crash into parked vehicles in West Englewood
R. Kelly to appear in NYC court on sex crime charges
Saoirse Kennedy Hill dies at 22
Thousands to return to Grant Park Friday for Day 2 of Lollapalooza
Lollapalooza 2019: Road closures, schedule, location and more
10 children, 7 adults injured in Libertyville crash involving summer camp buses
Former Amazon delivery driver charged in pedestrian's death found not guilty
Show More
Capital One breach: What to do if you're affected
Air guitar championships approach, meet Chicago rep
Willowbrook residents continue fight to keep Sterigenics plant from reopening
Criminal case put on hold against father involved in twins' hot car deaths
FBI in Chicago has been battling Dillinger rumors for decades
More TOP STORIES News