Body pulled from Lake Michigan near Gold Coast

CHICAGO -- A body was pulled from Lake Michigan Thursday near the Gold Coast.About 6:45 p.m., Chicago police's Marine Unit responded to calls of a person in the water near the 800-block of North Lake Shore Drive and found the body of an unresponsive man, Chicago police said. He was pronounced dead on the scene.The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office is expected identify the man as well as conduct an autopsy to determine the his cause of death, police said.Area Central detectives are investigating.