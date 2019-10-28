Body pulled from Lake Michigan near Navy Pier: police

CHICAGO -- A body was pulled from Lake Michigan near Navy Pier Sunday, according to Chicago police.
Police said around 10 p.m., the Chicago Police Marine Unit responded to the 600 block of East Grand Avenue and removed the body of an unidentified man.
The Cook County medical examiner's office has not yet released details about the fatality and the man's cause of death is unknown.
Area Central detectives are conducting a death investigation.
