Body pulled from pond in south suburban Matteson, police say

MATTESON, Ill. (WLS) -- A man was pulled from a retention pond in south suburban Matteson Sunday afternoon, according to police.The Matteson Police Department said the man was located near the 4800 block of Southwick Drive at around 1:30 p.m.The man, who's determined to be in his 60s, had a fanny pack with fishing equipment on him when he was pulled from the water, according to police.The death is under investigation.