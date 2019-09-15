Body pulled from pond in south suburban Matteson, police say

Police cars

MATTESON, Ill. (WLS) -- A man was pulled from a retention pond in south suburban Matteson Sunday afternoon, according to police.

The Matteson Police Department said the man was located near the 4800 block of Southwick Drive at around 1:30 p.m.

The man, who's determined to be in his 60s, had a fanny pack with fishing equipment on him when he was pulled from the water, according to police.

The death is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.
