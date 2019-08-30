Body recovered from Chicago River on SW Side

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A body has been recovered from the Chicago River on the Southwest Side after police and fire crews searched the area Friday morning, Chicago police said.

The person was reported in the water in the area of the 2700-block of South Damen Avenue. Details on how the person ended up in the water were not immediately available.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.
