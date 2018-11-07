Body recovered near spot where 2 went missing after crash into Calumet River on Chicago's Far South Side

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A body has been recovered from the Calumet River on the Far South Side near where a car crashed into the river on Sunday, Chicago police said.

Wednesday morning, Chicago Police Spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said a male body was recovered near the 13600-block of South Calhoun Avenue where a car plunged into the river with three men inside.

One man was able to escape and alert authorities to the crash. The other two men, 23-year-old DaVontae Searcy and 26-year-old Demetrius Hendricks, have been missing since the crash. The man who was able to escape from the car was transported to a hospital after he was found by authorities.

The family said the three men were leaving a party when they believe Searcy may have made a wrong turn onto a dark dead end street. The survivor said it was dark and they couldn't see the launch ramp. By the time they realized they were going into the Sunset Bay Marina, it was too late.

Authorities were able to get the car out of the river, but no one was inside.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
water rescuecar crashmissing personChicagoHegewisch
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Search continues for 2 missing after crash into Calumet River
1 hurt, 2 missing after car crashes into Calumet River on Far South Side
Top Stories
Trump delivers warning to Dems, calls CNN reporter 'a rude, terrible person'
Election 2018: Midterm Results by State
Election 2018: Results, coverage for Illinois, midterm vote
Amber Alert: Picture shows SUV stolen during teen's abduction
Father goes after 5-year-old daughter's accused killer in court
Dentist's patients told to get tested for HIV, hepatitis
Dead brothel owner wins election to Nevada legislature
J.B. Pritzker thanks voters after being elected governor of Illinois
Show More
Here are Oprah's Favorite Things this year
These women made history on Tuesday
Girl, 10, accused of stomping baby to death at Wisconsin day care
More News