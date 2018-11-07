CHICAGO (WLS) --A body has been recovered from the Calumet River on the Far South Side near where a car crashed into the river on Sunday, Chicago police said.
Wednesday morning, Chicago Police Spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said a male body was recovered near the 13600-block of South Calhoun Avenue where a car plunged into the river with three men inside.
One man was able to escape and alert authorities to the crash. The other two men, 23-year-old DaVontae Searcy and 26-year-old Demetrius Hendricks, have been missing since the crash. The man who was able to escape from the car was transported to a hospital after he was found by authorities.
The family said the three men were leaving a party when they believe Searcy may have made a wrong turn onto a dark dead end street. The survivor said it was dark and they couldn't see the launch ramp. By the time they realized they were going into the Sunset Bay Marina, it was too late.
Authorities were able to get the car out of the river, but no one was inside.