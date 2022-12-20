Officer rescues great-grandma, toddler pinned underneath car that hit them in parking lot

TAMPA, Fla. (WLS) -- Dramatic bodycam video shows a police officer helping to rescue a great-grandmother and toddler who were pinned underneath a car in Florida.

Tampa police said the 80-year-old woman was pushing her 3-year-old great-granddaughter in a stroller through a parking lot when a car backing out of a spot ran them over.

The 23-year-old driver told police he felt a bump, but assumed it was a storm drain and attempted to pull forward. He said he realized he had hit someone when the car wouldn't move.

Neighbors provided a hydraulic jack to raise the car slightly before first responders arrived. Video shows the officer working with firefighters to free the child from the stroller and ultimately pulling both victims to safety.

According to police, the young girl is in stable condition and the great-grandmother remains in critical condition.

Police said they don't believe impairment was an issue in the incident, but continue to investigate if any charges or citations are warranted.