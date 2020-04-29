boeing

Boeing to cut 16,000 jobs after revenue, profit slide amid COVID-19 pandemic

By DAVID KOENIG
CHICAGO -- Boeing says it will cut 16,000 jobs about 10% of its work force and slow production of planes as it deals with the ongoing grounding of its best-selling plane and the coronavirus pandemic.

With air travel falling sharply because of the virus, airlines have delayed orders and deliveries of new planes, reducing Boeing's revenue.

Boeing should not get federal assistance 'without further strings attached,' argue bereaved Ethiopian Airlines 737 Max crash families

The company announced the job cuts as it reported a loss of $641 million in the first quarter. It earned $2.15 billion in the same period last year.

Revenue fell 26% to $16.91 billion.

Boeing says jobs will be eliminated through a combination of voluntary exits and layoffs.

They will be deepest in the division that makes airline jets, and less severe in the company's defense and space unit.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessboeingairline industrycoronavirusu.s. & worldlayoffcovid 19 pandemicairplane
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
BOEING
Boeing should not get federal assistance 'without further strings attached,' Ethiopian Airline crash families argue
Boeing workers say 'clowns' designed plane: Report
Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg to step down immediately
Boeing settles half of lawsuits tied to Indonesian crash
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2nd lawmaker files stay-at-home lawsuit as IL COVID-19 death toll surpasses 2K
1 in custody after Edens Expressway standoff
Free educational resources for kids stuck at home
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
Trump signs order for meat processing plants to remain open
Chicagoans worry over COVID-19 affecting food supply
After direct deposit mix-ups, some IRS stimulus checks coming by mail
Show More
Coronavirus: Here's what goes into creating vaccine for COVID-19
Parents must help children understand COVID-19 crisis, psychiatrist says
Teen becomes first to die of COVID-19 in Texas town
Chicago doctor says lessons learned in Wuhan offer hope for Illinois
Coronavirus: Costco to require all shoppers to wear face coverings
More TOP STORIES News