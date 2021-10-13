boeing

Boeing mandate requires COVID vaccine for employees

Boeing vaccine mandate affects 125K US employees
EMBED <>More Videos

Boeing mandate requires COVID vaccine for employees

SEATTLE -- The Boeing Co. has told employees they must be vaccinated against COVID-19 or possibly be fired.

The Seattle Times reports the deadline for workers at the aerospace giant is Dec. 8.

"Compliance with these requirements is a condition of employment," states a Boeing internal presentation from Tuesday viewed by the newspaper. "Employees who are unable to meet these requirements ... may be released from the company."

Employees can request exemptions "due to a disability or sincerely held religious belief." Any employee granted such an exemption will have to "undergo frequent testing for COVID-19" and be ready to "present a negative test result upon request."

The policy will apply to roughly 125,000 U.S.-based employees company-wide, with about 57,000 of those in Washington state.

Jon Holden, president of International Association of Machinists (IAM) District 751, in his message to members in the October issue of the union paper, wrote that "the reality is our members are polarized on this issue."

RELATED: Texas Gov. Greg Abbott bans any COVID-19 vaccine mandates - including for private employers

"It is our responsibility to defend and advocate for all our members," Holden added. And though he noted that he and his family are vaccinated, the union must also defend "those who can't or won't accept the vaccine."

The white-collar union, the Society of Professional Engineering Employees in Aerospace (SPEEA), said in a statement Tuesday it is engaging with Boeing "to ensure implementation gives proper consideration to members' concerns."

Boeing may face more resistance to the new policy in Republican-controlled states.

On Monday, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order barring private companies or any other entity from requiring vaccines.

Boeing has more than 5,000 employees in Texas. It has about 32,000 more at facilities in Alabama, Arizona, Missouri, Oklahoma and South Carolina.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesswashingtonboeingcoronaviruscovid 19 vaccinecoronavirus pandemicu.s. & worldcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
BOEING
Boeing test flight to International Space Station scrubbed
Boeing set to retry test flight in bid to take on SpaceX
65 fired for racism, discrimination at Boeing over past year: report
New issue found in Boeing 737 Max planes
TOP STORIES
Medical marijuana could still cost you your job in Illinois
Seeing empty shelves at grocery stores? Multiple reasons why
Allstate's sale of Northbrook campus could impact school districts
United Airlines news: Shot mandate on hold for those seeking exemption
Teen student, security guard shot at Bronzeville high school
What Gabby Petito's autopsy results could mean for Brian Laundrie
Alleged racist protest caught on video at Chicago HS homecoming dance
Show More
William Shatner on cusp of blasting into space
Chicago police union president promises to block COVID vaccine mandate
Baby cereal sold at Walmart recalled due to arsenic
Unsupported 'sickout' claims take flight amid Southwest woes
Chicago Weather: Cloudy with PM showers Wednesday
More TOP STORIES News