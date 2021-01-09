Boeing plane goes missing in Indonesia

A passenger airplane has gone missing in Indonesia.

"Sriwijaya Air flight #SJ182 lost more than 10.000 feet of altitude in less than one minute, about 4 minutes after departure from Jakarta," Flightradar tweeted Saturday morning.



They added that the flight was operated by a Boeing 737-500 "classic" with registration number PK-CLC (MSN 27323).

The first flight for this aircraft was in May 1994. It is 26 years old.

Flightradar said the ADS-B signal from flight #SJ182 was lost at 07:40:27 UTC time.

The flight was en route from Jakarta to Pontianak in Indonesia.

The Ministry of Transportation office in Jakarta confirmed to ABC News that the flight lost contact at 2:40 p.m. local time after departing from Soekarno-Hatta International Airport in Jakarta.

A search for the plane is now starting and the situation is under investigation

This story is ongoing.

ABC News' Aicha El Hammar Castano contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
air travelworld newsboeingplane accidentaviationu.s. & worldplane crash
Copyright © 2021 ABC News Internet Ventures.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Tank Noodle faces backlash after owners go to DC Trump rally
Roselle man arrested in DC: 'It was so much crazier than you know'
Disproportionate number of IL COVID-19 deaths at long-term care facilities: data
Farewell to @realDonaldTrump, gone after 57,000 tweets
Chicago police union head apologizes for defending mob
IL unemployment fraud task force formed
Parler app removed from Google Play store, Apple could follow
Show More
Arkansas doctor forgives $650k in medical debt
Man seen in photo at Pelosi's desk among 13 charged so far
Local Trump supporters say president not to blame for violence at US Capitol
Sheriff's officer dragged by vehicle during West Side traffic stop: police
Only woman on US death row not competent for execution, lawyers say
More TOP STORIES News