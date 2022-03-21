chicago public schools

Chicago Public Schools to settle 2 special ed students' sex assault lawsuits for $1.5M

EMBED <>More Videos

Eyewitness News at 11am - March 21, 2022

CHICAGO -- Chicago Public Schools officials are set to pay more than $1.5 million to settle two lawsuits by former special education students who said they were sexually assaulted by the same classmate at a Southwest Side high school.

The agreements come after the Board of Education approved a $1 million settlement last month in a similar complaint by a special education student at a North Side elementary school.

SEE ALSO | Chicago Public Schools calendar: CPS plans August start date for 2022-2023 school year

The school system aggressively fought all three complaints in court, taking one to trial and another to the verge of trial before agreeing to payouts.

In one of the two proposed settlements up for school board approval Wednesday, a boy's family accused CPS of failing to properly supervise him when he was allegedly assaulted by a fellow special education student in 2016 inside a Bogan Computer Technical High School bathroom.

CPS hired private counsel to fight the case, with district attorneys calling the boy's testimony "self-serving" and casting doubt as to whether an assault occurred. A trial judge had been assigned when CPS settled for $725,000, records show.

That family's attorney, Carolyn Daley, represented another boy who was a special education student at Bogan and reported being sexually assaulted by the same alleged attacker a few months after the first boy. The family in that case also alleged CPS didn't follow his Individualized Education Program - a document for each special education student that lays out their unique needs - by leaving him unsupervised in a bathroom. CPS settled that case for $850,000.

Daley said last month the two payouts were "a good resolution for my clients."

"It gives them some closure and allows them to move forward, and more importantly they hope the board changes its policies and procedures so this doesn't happen to another kid," Daley said.

Source: ( Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2022.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoashburnspecial needs childrenchicago public schoolslawsuitsettlement
CHICAGO PUBLIC SCHOOLS
CPS planning August start date for 2022-2023 school year
Parents call for longtime Jones College Prep principal to resign
CPS face mask policy upheld, for now, in blow to CTU
CPS lifts mask mandate Monday, despite CTU pushback
TOP STORIES
CPS planning August start date for 2022-2023 school year
Man charged in Burberry break-ins, 8 other Chicago burglaries: CPD
New features coming to Chicago airports as travel returns
Judge Jackson confronts senators at historic SCOTUS hearing
Great Value pancake mix recalled due to cable fragments, FDA says
Chinese airliner with 132 aboard crashes, officials say
Minnesota Wild acquire goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury from Chicago Bl...
Show More
9 vehicles stolen from luxury dealership on NW Side, police say
2 killed in Will County crash: ISP
Illinois reports 753 new COVID cases, 0 deaths
2 dead in murder-suicide that prompted South Chicago SWAT response
Ukraine rejects Russian demand for surrender in Mariupol
More TOP STORIES News