Bojangles is expanding to the Chicago area, company announces

Tuesday, April 18, 2023 1:10AM
North Carolina-based Bojanges announced it is coming to the Chicago area.

Bojangles is a fast food restaurant famous for its chicken, biscuits and tea. While it's had several locations around the state, including in Normal, Mt. Vernon and Marion, officials announced Monday it has signed a development agreement to bring multiple locations to the Chicago area.

"Our launch into Chicago is a tremendous step for Bojangles as we continue to expand across the country," said Patricia Harper, vice president of growth and a Chicago native herself.

The first three restaurants will be open in the next three years, spearheaded by Ron Harper of RMS Family Restaurants, LLC.

Official locations have not yet been announced.

