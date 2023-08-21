Bolingbrook shooting: 1 in custody after officer shot, police say

A Bolingbrook shooting left a police officer wounded Sunday and a suspect was taken into custody, police said.

BOLINGBROOK, Ill. (WLS) -- A man was taken into custody after a Bolingbrook police officer was shot in southwest suburban Bolingbrook Sunday night, police said.

Bolingbrook police said Monday morning the officer who was shot is expected to recover.

At around 6:15 p.m. Sunday, police said officers responded to a complaint of a theft at a business in the 100-block of South Bolingbrook Drive.

A suspect ran from the scene before officers got there and could not be found at the time, police said. At about 7:48 p.m., police responded to the same business, where they said the same suspect fired shots at the business, police siad.

A Bolingbrook police officer was able to locate the suspect at a residence in the 100-block of West Briarcliff Road. When the officer made contact with the suspect, police said the suspect fired shots at the officer, who was struck twice.

Josh Rabeanu, who works at a nearby business, described the moment shots were fired.

"We were showing the police the cameras of them taking off in the car and orange Mazda, I believe, and as I am showing the police the video, they said shots fired a the police and then you hear the shots on their walkie talkie and every car just darts out then they start flying down Route 53," he said.

After the shooting, police said they believe the suspect then barricaded himself inside a nearby residence. Monday morning, police said 24-year-old Victor Zarate was taken into custody and charges are pending.

The Illinois State Police are assisting with tactical operations and the investigation.

The officer was transported to an area hospital and police said the officer is expected to recover.