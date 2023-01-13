WATCH LIVE

Man shot at barber shop across street from Bolingbrook High School, police say

Friday, January 13, 2023 9:56PM
BOLINGBROOK, Ill. (WLS) -- Police are investigating after a man was shot Friday afternoon at a barber shop directly across the street from Bolingbrook High School.

The shooting took place around 2:30 p.m. at the Starz Cuttery located at 299 S. Schmidt Rd., according to police.

Police said an adult male suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The suspect fled the scene in a vehicle, police said. They have not released a description of the suspect or vehicle.

A spokesperson for Valley View School District said every school in the district was put on a "hold in place," which is not as extreme as a full lockdown, at 2:30 p.m. This prevented students from leaving the buildings.

The "hold in place" was lifted at 3:15 p.m. once police said it was safe, the spokesperson said.

Anyone with information about this incident can contact the Bolingbrook Police Department Investigations Division at 630-226-8620 or to remain anonymous call Crime Stoppers at 630-378-4772. A tip may also be submitted at bolingbrookcrimestoppers.org or by using the mobile P3 Tips app.

This is a breaking news story. ABC7 has a reporter and crew on the way to the scene. Check back for updates.

