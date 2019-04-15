Bomb threat at Currency Exchange a hoax on Chicago's West Side

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A bomb threat Sunday evening at a Currency Exchange on Chicago's West Side turned out to be a hoax, Chicago police said.

The bomb and arson squad swarmed the business in the 1500 block of South Pulaski at about 5 p.m. when a man placed an object with wires on the counter and walked out, investigators said.

The device turned out to be a hoax.

No one was hurt.

The scene was cleared shortly afterwards.

Chicago police are investigating the incident.
