Bomb threats reported at Block 37, Water Tower Place

CHICAGO -- Authorities are investigating multiple reports of bomb threats Wednesday in the Loop and Gold Coast.

Threats were reported about 4:30 p.m. at Water Tower Place, 835 N. Michigan Ave., and Block 37, 105 N. Michigan, according to preliminary information from Chicago police.

A Bomb and Arson Unit and the Chicago Fire Department are responding, police said.

Another threat was reported at a location in the 100 block of East Delaware Place but authorities cleared the building by 5:38 p.m., police said.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2020.)
