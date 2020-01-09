Bomb threats reported at Block 37, Water Tower Place

CHICAGO -- Authorities are investigating multiple reports of bomb threats Wednesday in the Loop and Gold Coast.Threats were reported about 4:30 p.m. at Water Tower Place, 835 N. Michigan Ave., and Block 37, 105 N. Michigan, according to preliminary information from Chicago police.A Bomb and Arson Unit and the Chicago Fire Department are responding, police said.Another threat was reported at a location in the 100 block of East Delaware Place but authorities cleared the building by 5:38 p.m., police said.