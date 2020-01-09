Bomb threats reported at Block 37, Water Tower Place

CHICAGO -- Authorities are investigating multiple reports of bomb threats Wednesday in the Loop and Gold Coast.
Threats were reported about 4:30 p.m. at Water Tower Place, 835 N. Michigan Ave., and Block 37, 105 N. Michigan, according to preliminary information from Chicago police.
A Bomb and Arson Unit and the Chicago Fire Department are responding, police said.
Another threat was reported at a location in the 100 block of East Delaware Place but authorities cleared the building by 5:38 p.m., police said.
