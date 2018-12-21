Bond hearing set for Gerald Reed, convicted during Commander Burge era

A date for a new bond hearing has been set for a man who claims he was coerced into confessing to murder under Commander Jon Burge.Gerald Reed said he was tortured and forced to confess to the crime. He has been incarcerated for 28 years.Reed is scheduled to appear in court again on January 9. A judge said Friday that Reed's conviction has been thrown out, but he will remain in custody of the Cook County Department of Corrections until the new trial is held.Special prosecutors also had the option to drop the charges, which would have allowed Reed to walk free Friday.Reed's defense filed a written motion to set bond. The state will respond to that motion in writing.Since Reed was arrested in October 1990, he has maintained that police under Commander Jon Burge beat and kicked him to force him to confess.Reed's attorneys said there are no witnesses and no evidence that link Reed to the homicide.Judge Thomas Gainer ruled Wednesday that Reed would get a new trial and said the coerced confession should not have been accepted.