Bond hearing set for Gerald Reed, convicted during Commander Burge era

EMBED </>More Videos

A date for a new bond hearing has been set for a man who claims he was coerced into confessing to murder under Commander Jon Burge.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A date for a new bond hearing has been set for a man who claims he was coerced into confessing to murder under Commander Jon Burge.

Gerald Reed said he was tortured and forced to confess to the crime. He has been incarcerated for 28 years.

Reed is scheduled to appear in court again on January 9. A judge said Friday that Reed's conviction has been thrown out, but he will remain in custody of the Cook County Department of Corrections until the new trial is held.
RELATED: Judge orders new trial for Gerald Reed, convicted during Commander Burge era

Special prosecutors also had the option to drop the charges, which would have allowed Reed to walk free Friday.

Reed's defense filed a written motion to set bond. The state will respond to that motion in writing.

Since Reed was arrested in October 1990, he has maintained that police under Commander Jon Burge beat and kicked him to force him to confess.

Reed's attorneys said there are no witnesses and no evidence that link Reed to the homicide.

Judge Thomas Gainer ruled Wednesday that Reed would get a new trial and said the coerced confession should not have been accepted.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
chicago police departmenttorturewrongful convictionwrongfully accusedChicago
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: Funeral for fallen CPD Officer Conrad Gary
1 missing, 2 rescued from Lake Michigan near North Avenue Beach
Fiancé of missing Colorado mom Kelsey Berreth taken into custody
Woman, 88, missing from Palos Heights after calling daughter to say she was lost
Big holiday travel day on tap Friday at O'Hare, Midway
Yemeni mom reunited in Oakland with dying toddler after travel ban lawsuit
2 charged with staging fights between kids at facility for disabled
President Trump says a shutdown would 'last for a very long time'
Show More
Former Lehigh University student accused of poisoning roommate
Terminally ill preschooler proposes to therapist at Duke Children's Hospital
FDA warns parents after infant dies from teething bracelets
Bus driver offers ride to woman in wheelchair struggling in snow
Mom apologizes for mean video making fun of toddler's weight
More News